We’re still a month or so away from the latest Thor installment, Thor: Love & Thunder, arriving in cinemas, but now we’ve our very first look at an entire scene from the film.

Premiering as part of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the clip shows Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the midst of an epic fight scene, searching for Mjølnir. With dramatic and operatic music, the hammer levitates towards him and he’s more than happy to be reunited.

However, within an inch of his grasp, the hammer pulls back from him, zooming towards the clutch of Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, played by Natalie Portman.

The new Thor: Love and Thunder clip released during the MTV Awards! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/B3Yegui5VY — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 6, 2022

This story is developing.