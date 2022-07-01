We’re now officially seven days away from Thor: Love and Thunder‘s long-anticipated premiere in theaters, and to acknowledge it, Marvel Studios has decided to release the movie’s most chill-inducing, blood-pumping, and hype-fuelling trailer to date.

Until this point, most of the marketing campaign has been highlighting the wackiness of Taika Waititi’s sequel, with each consequent trailer reinforcing the idea that Love and Thunder is going to be the funniest MCU movie in its extensive history, making Ragnarok pale in comparison.

Now, as you can see above, this new teaser, titled “Journey,” reveals that Chris Hemsworth’s forthcoming outing as the God of Thunder isn’t going to be all fun and games. Indeed, the team will be facing their toughest adversary to date in the form of Gorr the God Butcher, and you can bet that they’re going to need all the help they can get. Which is where all the rest of the gods who have somehow escaped Gorr come into play.

It looks as though our thunderlord will be going around uniting all gods against Gorr, leading them all in an epic offensive that truly marks a showdown of the ages. It also implies that the supervillain is too tough an enemy to take on with the people he already has; a group that already includes such heavy hitters as Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and even the entire Guardians of the Galaxy ensemble.

Thor: Love and Thunder is landing in theaters on July 8, so we’ll soon learn for ourselves just how powerful this supposed god-butcher really is.