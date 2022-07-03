Watch: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ promo reminds us there’s only 5 days to go

We last had the Asgardian Avenger on our screens over three years ago in Avengers: Endgame, but that debilitating drought of seeing Chris Hemsworth’s face in the MCU is finally about to come to an end with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder. Ever since it was announced at Comic-Con 2019, fans have been desperate to see this second Marvel offering from Taika Waititi, to find out if it could measure up to the heights of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

At last, we’re about to get the answer as Love and Thunder officially hits theaters in less than a week’s time. Marvel Studios has shared a brand-new promo for the movie, which reminds us that we’ll get to witness the power of Thor — two times over, in fact — once again in just five days. Check out the promo, which also showcases Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster/the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, via the tweet below:

In 5 days, witness the power of #Thor.



Experience the cinematic event, Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder, only in theaters this Friday! Get tickets now: https://t.co/qqnsEwre1n pic.twitter.com/8vrCcu4hKb — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 3, 2022

As well as promising that a lot of Hemsworth’s Odinson is just around the corner, this trail does a good job of hyping us up for what looks to be an epic clash between Thor and his latest, possibly most fearsome, foe. Bale’s Gorr, although he’s already spawned a ton of memes, could go down as one of the standout villains of Phase Four so far. The battles in the monochrome Shadow Realm certainly look to be visually spectacular.

Elsewhere, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is back, this time as king of New Asgard, and we’ll finally be getting some exploration of her bisexuality, too. Russell Crowe, meanwhile, looks to be going even bigger than Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster in Ragnarok as Zeus. And, of course, Waititi is back to steal any scene he’s in as everyone’s favorite Kronan, Korg.

Like the promo says, Thor: Love and Thunder blasts into theaters from this Friday, July 8.