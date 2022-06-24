Another new promo is here for Marvel’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which teases not only more love and thunder than any previous installment in the Norse mythology-inspired franchise, but more buns as well. Specifically, Chris Hemsworth’s bare rear end.

The teaser also shows off some of the comedic chemistry we can expect to see between Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. In one scene, Jane asks Valkyrie if she’s packed for whatever adventure they’re about to embark on. Valkyrie then pulls out a handheld device with a glowing blue light, to which Jane asks, “a hand grenade?”

“No, it’s a portable speaker,” Valkyrie replies.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses then blasts from the device, continuing in the tradition of using classic rock that was established in the previous film, Thor: Ragnarok. In the Taika Waititi-directed threequel, which featured Cate Blanchett as Thor’s sister Hela for the main villain, the film was soundtracked with Led Zeppelin’s classic track “Immigrant Song” — something that itself has many Norse mythology elements appropriate for a Thor movie.

Waititi, who first came to prominence as one of the creative minds behind HBO’s hilarious and surreal comedy series Flight of the Conchords, will once again be helming the Hemsworth-starring superhero adventure.

This time, Portman returns as Thor’s ex-girlfriend, Jane. After Portman appeared in the critical disappointment of Thor: The Dark World, considered by some to be the absolute low point of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, we can understand why the Oscar-winning actor would not want to return for the third film, which is exactly what she did. However, now that Waititi has breathed new life into the franchise, we’re certainly glad to see her return — and as a Moljnir-wielding hero, no less.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.