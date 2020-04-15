Watch: Tom Hardy’s Unrecognizable In First Trailer For Al Capone Movie

Mere hours after learning it’d be skipping theaters and coming straight to digital, we now have our first look at Capone.

Directed and written by Josh Trank, the pic – which was originally titled Fonzo – will look to repair the damage Trank did to his career while helming Fantastic Four, which was an absolute disaster in every sense of the word. But here, he’s returned to smaller scale filmmaking and thanks to the trailer up above, we can finally get a taste of what we’re in store for.

Tom Hardy stars as Al Capone and as you can see, he’s completely transformed himself for the role, as he so often does. Though brief, the footage here is promising and this seems to be another strong performance from the beloved actor. Which makes sense, as after seeing him in Legend, we all know he has this whole mafioso thing down pat by this point.

For more, here’s the plot summary:

A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al “Fonzo” Capone (Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.

It’s been a long time coming for the film, which has been completed for several years now, but at long last, Capone is on the horizon and will take viewers up close to the “ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist,” having earned a reputation as “the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore.” His tale will be told in retrospect, too, as Tom Hardy’s crime kingpin recounts his harrowing and violent story after serving an 11-year sentence in the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta.

But of course, it won’t only be The Dark Knight Rises star who we can look forward to seeing here, as Trank has pulled together a rather impressive ensemble that also boasts Linda Cardellini as Mae Capone and Jack Lowden as FBI Agent Crawford. Meanwhile, Matt Dillon, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan, Kathrine Narducci, Tilda Del Toro, Mason Guccione and Caiden Acurio also have roles.

Look for Capone to be released digitally on May 12th.