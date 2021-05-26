Watch: Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Suit Up In First Uncharted Footage

Sony Pictures’ Uncharted is on track to be with us in February 2022 after a long and painful development process. The globetrotting shoot was plagued by COVID-19, with the project forced to take a four-month hiatus during the initial lockdown. Then, once things got going ahead, the team hit another bump in the road when star Antonio Banderas tested positive for the virus.

Now that post-production is well underway, though, we imagine the path to release will be a lot smoother. We’ve already seen some photos from the film and today, we have the first bit of footage. Arriving as part of a new promo from Sony that can be viewed up above, if you skip ahead to roughly the 1:32 mark, you’ll see a brief glimpse of stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg suited up and looking all dapper, though they might be getting up to remains unclear.

Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Team Up In New Uncharted Photo

With any luck, this footage is a sign that a full trailer is on the way, as folks are very eager for a proper look at Uncharted. As mentioned above, it’s been a rocky road for the movie, and since being announced back in 2008, David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg, Travis Knight and, finally, Ruben Fleischer all attached themselves to direct.

Not only that, but if you’ll recall, Wahlberg was actually cast as Nathan Drake at first. But now, he’s portraying curmudgeonly middle-aged sidekick Victor Sullivan. Indeed, it’s been a long and winding road for Uncharted, and there are still a lot of question marks surrounding it, but hopefully it’ll prove to be worth the wait when it hits theaters on February 18th, 2022.