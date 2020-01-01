Watch Tony’s Avengers: Endgame Snap Match Up Perfectly With The New Year

As the year’s highest grossing film by a considerable margin, a case could probably be made that Avengers: Endgame was 2019’s biggest pop culture event, making it all too fitting that an MCU fan in Sydney chose to mark the transition to 2020 with the movie’s climactic finger-snap.

Back in 2018, you may recall the online push for fans to start watching Avengers: Infinity War on the evening of December 31st so that Thanos’ genocidal snap happened at exactly midnight. In the year that’s unfolded since, we’ve received an even bigger sequel to the Marvel megahit, in which another pivotal finger-snap moment is given to Tony Stark, who uses the Infinity Stones to vanquish the Mad Titan and his army once and for all.

It therefore seems appropriate that YouTuber TC Sweaty Ace has just posted a video where Iron Man’s big scene is timed to coincide with the shift to 2020 – a moment emphasized by the Sydney fireworks display that suddenly erupts outside. It must be said that starting the year on a note of victory feels a lot more optimistic than kicking things off with the purging of half the universe’s population.

Robert Downey Jr. Shares BTS Shots From Iron Man's Big Avengers: Endgame Moment 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In box office terms, 2019 was Marvel’s biggest year to date, but while nothing on the studio’s 2020 release schedule is expected to do as well as Avengers: Endgame, Kevin Feige and his team aren’t exactly dialing things back, either.

As well as putting out two new movies this year, the MCU will also be making the jump to Disney Plus with The Falcon and the Soldier and (as per today’s announcement) WandaVision. We’re entering a whole new era for the Marvel franchise, and it all starts with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.