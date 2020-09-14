Watch: First Trailer For Sacha Baron Cohen’s New Netflix Movie

Netflix has been on a roll with new originals lately. This month alone has already seen chilling horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things, romantic comedy Love, Guaranteed, sci-fi drama show Away, comedy horror hit The Babysitter: Killer Queen and many more. Not to mention we’ve got Tom Holland’s new film dropping this coming week, too.

But with competition in the streaming wars seriously heating up, Netflix is going to have to continue bringing their A-game in regards to their original programming and they certainly seem to be doing that with the upcoming release of The Trial of the Chicago 7.

A historical drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film is set in 1960s Chicago and tells the story of seven people on trial for their roles in the DNC riots. Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Joseph Gordon-Levitt feature, with a supporting cast that boasts names like Mark Rylance and Frank Langella. Clearly, this one has awards darling written all over it, and while it remains to be seen how it’ll ultimately turn out, the first trailer up above is certainly promising.

After all, it’s hard to go wrong with a cast like the one we just mentioned and Sorkin, of course, is no stranger to critical acclaim, being one of the most celebrated writers in the business. Admittedly, this is only his second movie as a director, but his first, Molly’s Game, certainly showed us that he can handle himself behind the camera.

Of course, we’ve seen tremendously talented casts and crews get together for films that have been colossal misfires in the past, but something tells us The Trial of the Chicago 7 won’t fall into that category and that Netflix will have another awards contender on its hands when it releases on October 16th.