Say what you want about their work, but Full Moon Features is definitely on the ball. In what could’ve been no more than a month or so, they wrote, shot and have now completed Corona Zombies. Yes, this is an actual movie coming our way later this month – believe it or not – and is being pitched as an antidote to the gloom and fear that many are feeling at the moment.

Here’s what the studio had to say about their latest project in a recent statement:

“Full Moon has always preached the philosophy of fun to deal with the heavy world we live in. We’re answering the current pandemic panic with our own goofy, gory, silly, satirical and irreverent riff with CORONA ZOMBIES, a ludicrous vision of a vile virus spiraling out of control, one that causes its victims to become cannibalistic, creepy and contagious Corona Zombies!”

And now, with the film’s release quickly approaching, we’ve got a new trailer to feast on. This follows on from the initial teaser from a few weeks back, which didn’t offer much but at least promised a topical, gory movie. As for this preview, well, it gives us much more to dig into, bringing viewers a pretty juicy look at what appears to be some mindless fun that won’t win any awards, but will surely find an audience. Especially with everyone stuck at home right now.

Somebody Has Already Made A Zombie Movie About The Coronavirus 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Plot details – although, does a film like this really even have a plot? – tease that Corona Zombies will show us a government “asleep at the wheel,” businesses closing their doors, everyone going into social isolation and the consequences of our planet dealing with a global pandemic. It’s basically ripped from the headlines, just with the addition of zombies. Because everyone loves zombies, right?

Corona Zombies will debut exclusively on the Full Moon Features channel and app on April 10th, before dropping on Amazon Prime on April 20th. Again, don’t expect anything awards-worthy, but this certainly seems like the kind of film that’d make Lloyd Kaufman proud.