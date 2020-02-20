Watch: Terrifying Uncaged Trailer Unleashes A Killer Lion

Did you enjoy Crawl from last year? That movie about alligators terrorizing a father and daughter in their own home in the middle of a hurricane. I know I did. It’s yet another reason never to live in Florida. Hell, Quentin Tarantino even had it among his favorite films of 2019.

If you dug it though, then I have another animal-on-a-rampage movie for you that you’re going to want to pay attention to. And while it appears to lack a certain level of sophistication that Crawl surprisingly had, it still looks like you’ll have a good time with it.

The movie’s called Uncaged. No, it isn’t an autobiography of actor Nicolas Cage (sadly), but it is about a lion that escapes from a zoo and hunts people in Amsterdam. Forget National Treasure 3. I want them to combine Cage’s 2019 movie Primal and this. I haven’t seen either, but I already know I want it.

As for the plot, there isn’t much to it. A lion escapes and police investigate and eventually come to the conclusion that they need an animal expert to help track it down. And of course, the expert has to be eccentric.

The action scenes actually look pretty exciting and save for the final shot of the lion barreling down on the audience, the CGI of the animal is decent. They appear to be going down the Jaws road, however, by hiding most of the creature. Except, instead of a mechanical shark not working, they just didn’t have the money in the budget.

The only downside that I see with the trailer is the awful English dubbing, as the film is a Dutch production. Luckily, an English subtitle option will be available upon release. On second thought, though, maybe the bad dubbing will only add to the experience?

In any case, Uncaged arrives on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on March 17th. Set your calendars accordingly, folks.