Watch: Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett Clip Celebrates A Star Wars Icon

We’re getting a look underneath the helmet of the legendary Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett with a new documentary coinciding with Disney Plus Day Friday, with the streaming service releasing a new clip celebrating the icon who has transformed from a side character with little screen time or dialogue to the focus of a brand-new spinoff show set for release next month.

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett is the new documentary special now available on the House of Mouse’s streaming platform and was one of a series of announcements on the Disney Plus official Twitter Friday. They also dropped an epic new poster for the documentary, featuring the character in a hand-drawn mock-up with historical Polaroids spread out on an artist’s drafting table.

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett Poster Celebrates A Star Wars Icon 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans were completely blown away at Boba Fett’s unexpected appearance in season two of The Mandalorian after the character was long presumed dead after unceremoniously falling into a Sarlacc sand monster pit at the end of Return of the Jedi, then under the employ of gangster Jabba the Hutt.

In the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett show, starring Temuera Morrison, we know from the trailer the character will be essentially taking over the criminal underworld once ruled by Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. Though the show doesn’t drop until Dec. 29, an interesting fan theory has already developed suggesting Fett’s bid for power could partially be motivated as a move to protect the oppressed people indigenous to the planet, the Tusken raiders, as a thank you for helping him escape the Sarlacc pit.

Until the new solo show drops next month, we can get our bounty hunter fix by watching the documentary Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett on Disney Plus now.