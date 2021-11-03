Book Of Boba Fett Theory Could Reveal Fett’s Motive For Ruling Tatooine

Star Wars fans have been in an absolute tizzy over the new trailer for the forthcoming Disney Plus show, The Book of Boba Fett.

That has included everything from a theory that the series jumps forward in time from the characters’ premiere on season two of The Mandalorian, speculation over Pedro Pascal’s possible return for a voice cameo, and the possibilities surrounding its extended cast.

A new fan theory is lawing down the groundwork that the bounty hunter may take a more heroic tact than his initial appearances in the original Star Wars trilogy may lead you to believe, however.

The trailer featured Temuera Morrison’s titular character essentially taking over the criminal underworld once ruled by Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine — but is this an endeavor based solely on self-interest? As the below Reddit fan theory explains, Fett’s bid for power could be partially motivated to free an oppressed group of people — the Tusken raiders — under the thumb of the crime syndicate. Take a look:

As the post further explains, the move to take over the Tatooine criminal underworld wouldn’t be completely without self-interest, as Fett would likely be positioned to “maybe settle a score or two” and “obviously help himself into some credits.”

However, the evidence does make a compelling case for a show centering around a hero that does indeed have moral aspirations, as one line from Fett in the trailer indicates: “I am not a bounty hunter.”

The theory states that Fett barely escaped with his life from the Sarlacc pit that he fell into at the end of Return of the Jedi, but was assisted by the indigenous Tusken raiders to get nursed back to health.

Later on, when Fett is introduced in The Mandalorian season two, we see the character donning what appears to be Tusken dress and weapons.

Should the theory ring true, it would make for a plot that certainly goes along the same lines as The Mandalorians‘ focus on a moral outlaw of sorts.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus on Dec. 29.