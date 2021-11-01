Anticipation for the return of one of Star Wars’ fan favorite characters is at a fever pitch with the release of the first trailer for the Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett, giving us our closest look yet at the characters and plot.

We’re now learning that in addition to the previously confirmed Temuera Morrison playing legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen playing mercenary Fennec Shand — reprising their respective roles from The Mandalorian season two — Jennifer Beals is apparently also joining the roster as the alien Twi-lek, Deadline reports.

Though there was a number of alien creatures we see who have apparently taken over the crime syndicate once operated by Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, most of those characters are ones we have little to know information on, and it seems Beals character is also being kept fairly confidential.

However, we do see the return of the character Bib Fortuna, who has taken over the crime syndicate after being Jabba the Hutt’s right hand man in Return of the Jedi (the actor playing Bib is still unknown).

We’re excited to see what kind of adventures the pair embark on with the aforementioned galactic mafia and whether it will perhaps delve into the finer details of just how Boba Fett escaped the Sarlacc pit back in Return of the Jedi.

The plot seems to revolve around Boba Fett attempting to take control of Jabba the Hutt’s former crime organization. In terms of the alien foes or perhaps prospective employees that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand come face-to-face with, some of them definitely resemble the shady characters we saw haunt the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine in A New Hope.

We first saw Boba Fett’s return in the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian season two, something that took fans by surprise, especially with it featuring Temuera Morrison from the prequel films slipping back into his father’s suit.

Given the success that showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni had with The Mandalorian, which has arguably reinvigorated the Star Wars franchise, we’re excited to see what they will bring to The Book of Boba Fett when it premieres on Disney Plus on Dec. 29.