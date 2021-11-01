Watch: First Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Heralds The Bounty Hunter’s Return

The Mandalorian season 2’s premiere episode may have paid overt homage to Star Wars’ most prolific bounty hunter, but not in their wildest dreams, did fans believe they’d actually witness the character don his iconic armor in the hugely successful show.

Then again, showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have so far done a terrific job of defying expectations, so Temuera Morrison slipping back into his father’s suit—and looking like a total badass—should have been somewhat expected. Disney wasted no time in confirming during The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale that Fett is to get his very own show and now, finally, after almost a year of incredible patience, audiences have been treated to their first look at The Book of Boba Fett.

Check out the first trailer for yourselves above.

As initially teased, Fett’s solo outing documents his return to Tatooine after being unceremoniously devoured by the Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi, where he plans to fill the power vacuum left behind in the wake of Jabba’s demise. Where the series will go from here is anyone’s guess, but we, like you, will be lapping up whatever the Favreau/Filoni dream team cooks up.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres next month, Dec. 29.