Fans Think There’s A Time Jump Between The Mandalorian And The Book Of Boba Fett

The debut trailer for The Book of Boba Fett was released yesterday and gave us our best look yet at the next big Disney Plus Star Wars exclusive. While The Mandalorian took cues from Westerns, this appears to be a complex crime thriller. It looks as if Fett being the new Don of Tatooine is going to throw the criminal underworld into chaos and see challengers to his throne, though I don’t fancy their chances.

One much-debated factor is how closely this will tie into The Mandalorian. The show was set up in The Mandalorian‘s second season, and at one point seems to have been considered to be the de facto third season. Some fans are already swearing that they can hear Pedro Pascal’s voice during the trailer, meaning this may push the wider story on before Din Djarin returns in his own show.

But there’s a competing theory that The Book of Boba Fett might take place after a substantial time jump from The Mandalorian. The evidence for this is his helmet, which looks more damaged in the trailer and may hint at unseen adventures between the shows:

My thinking is that these helmets aren’t that different and that this could simply be the product of a different props department. Besides, the fresh paint job we saw towards the end of The Mandalorian didn’t look as cool as when it was chipped and damaged, so they may be going for a more rough and ready aesthetic.

On top of that, we know that The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and the third season of The Mandalorian will all tie into a “climactic story event”, so their chronologies must neatly line up. Whether that’s an argument that a time skip will happen or not is unknown.

We’ll know for sure on December 29, when The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus.