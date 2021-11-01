The Book Of Boba Fett Fans Speculate Over Pedro Pascal Cameos In Trailer
Following the release of the trailer of the upcoming Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett, fans on the internet have been heavily speculating about what the extended cast of the show might be, about which Disney has been pretty tight-lipped.
So far, both Temuera Morrison playing legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen playing mercenary Fennec Shand have been officially confirmed by Disney, along with Jennifer Beals reportedly coming on board as the alien Twi-Lek.
However, many fans online are swearing they heard none other than The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal making a voice cameo.
The voice cameo in question happens in response to Fett saying “I’m not a bounty hunter” in the trailer. Then an unknown Ithorian alien that many people say sounds like Pascal replies: “I’ve heard otherwise.”
If you haven’t watched the trailer, you can watch it here and decide for yourself.
Check out some of the responses below.
That’s one heck of a specific translator box you got there.
He’s not the only one, is he?
Maybe the king will weigh in himself.
It wouldn’t be a stretch of the imagination by any means to see Pascal make a cameo in The Book of Boba Fett, since the reprisal of the character first premiered in The Mandalorian season two, where the actor plays the perpetually helmeted Din Djarin.
The third season of The Mandalorian was reportedly slated to begin immediately after The Book of Boba Fett wraps production. You can catch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus on Dec. 29.