The Book Of Boba Fett Fans Speculate Over Pedro Pascal Cameos In Trailer

Following the release of the trailer of the upcoming Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett, fans on the internet have been heavily speculating about what the extended cast of the show might be, about which Disney has been pretty tight-lipped.

So far, both Temuera Morrison playing legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen playing mercenary Fennec Shand have been officially confirmed by Disney, along with Jennifer Beals reportedly coming on board as the alien Twi-Lek.

However, many fans online are swearing they heard none other than The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal making a voice cameo.

The voice cameo in question happens in response to Fett saying “I’m not a bounty hunter” in the trailer. Then an unknown Ithorian alien that many people say sounds like Pascal replies: “I’ve heard otherwise.”

If you haven’t watched the trailer, you can watch it here and decide for yourself.

Check out some of the responses below.

That’s one heck of a specific translator box you got there.

#BookOfBobaFett trailer reaction: It looks fun, not grimdark fanboy wankery like I worried, and it seems like Boba is looking to clean up his act, which is cool.



But that Ithorian has a translator box that sounds like Pedro Pascal!?😂 — Chrisatch Haderach (@DaftWreckpunk) November 1, 2021

In TBOBF trailer, in the beginning, the voice that says, "I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer" – sounds exactly like Pedro Pascal. https://t.co/QlgWrhYaAR — 💚 I_Love_Frogs xo Grogu 💚 (@love_grogu) November 1, 2021

He’s not the only one, is he?

please tell me i’m not the only one that heard Pedro Pascal/ Din Djarin in that #BookOfBobaFett trailer? pic.twitter.com/7RQlhXu23T — i🎃spooky🎃ebba (@isuperebba) November 1, 2021

Maybe the king will weigh in himself.

pedro pascal can you confirm that you're in the book of boba fett sir 🎤 — trinhdrawss (@trinhdrawss) November 1, 2021

It wouldn’t be a stretch of the imagination by any means to see Pascal make a cameo in The Book of Boba Fett, since the reprisal of the character first premiered in The Mandalorian season two, where the actor plays the perpetually helmeted Din Djarin.

The third season of The Mandalorian was reportedly slated to begin immediately after The Book of Boba Fett wraps production. You can catch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus on Dec. 29.