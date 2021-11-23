Watch: Universal reveals 5-minute ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ prologue

Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion doesn’t come to theaters until June of next year, but that hasn’t stopped Universal from releasing five whole minutes of footage in the form of a prologue, one that spans 65 million years in the blink of an eye.

Of course, fans who made the trip to their local IMAX theater to catch Fast & Furious 9 this summer will be more than familiar with it already, but an official version was never uploaded online until now. After some dinosaur fighting, we jump to the modern-day, which evidently picks up shortly after the conclusion of Fallen Kingdom based on the fact there’s a goddamn T. rex terrorizing a drive-in theater.

Expectations are high for Dominion, which doesn’t only need to follow in the footsteps of two predecessors that combined to earn close to $3 billion at the box office, it also has to live up to the lofty expectations of being described as the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park universe by star Chris Pratt.

Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern are back in a big way to lend support to Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and the rest, with Jurassic World: Dominion playing one of its hands very early by allowing the internet to sink its teeth into the prologue seven months before the sixth installment in the series comes to theaters.