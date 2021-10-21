Watch: Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, & Vanessa Hudgens In The Princess Switch 3 Trailer

Vanessa Hudgens is returning to the Kingdom of Belgravia once again in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, and Netflix just unveiled a new trailer for the threequel to give fans a taste of what’s in store in the latest entry in this modern-day take on Mark Twain’s classic, The Prince and the Pauper.



Netflix dropped the trailer this afternoon with an announcement on Twitter that Vanessa Hudgens will be playing yet another character in addition to the identical Stacy DeNovo and Lady Margaret Delacourt in the film which will make its debut on Nov. 18. The full trailer can be viewed above.



This time around, Hudgens will also play Margaret’s cousin, Lady Fiona Pembroke who enters the picture after a cunning and mysterious thief steals a valuable artifact Denovo and Delacourt received as a gift from the Vatican. The film is set during the holiday season and changes things up with a Christmas aesthetic and wintry backdrop.



Hudgens’ royal doppelgangers call on Fiona to help them track down the artifact as she has a unique perspective and a working knowledge of the criminal underworld.



Based on the trailer, the new film is shaping up to deliver even more fantastical royal mischief, romance, and comedy with a hint of inspiration from heist movies for fans who enjoyed the first two entries in the series. Though Hudgens is clearly the main draw for the franchise, the film will also star Remy Hii, Will Kemp, Sam Palladio, and Amanda Donohoe.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 18.