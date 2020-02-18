Watch: Venom 2 Set Video Shows Cletus Kasady In Action

Given all the hype that followed the release of the first Morbius trailer, many people may’ve forgotten that another Sony-Marvel effort is hitting theaters this year as well. Yes, Venom 2 is set to slither into cinemas this coming fall and with production now well underway, we’re finally beginning to get some looks at it.

To be fair, the production team has done a pretty good job of keeping spoilers away from the public eye, but various set photos and videos have begun to trickle onto the web and it’s probably safe to say that everyone’s beyond eager for their first look at Woody Harrelson’s Carnage. Most likely, the studio will save that for the first trailer, but we do have the next best thing for you.

Following Tom Hardy sharing our first look at Cletus Kasady earlier today, we now have have another glimpse at the man who’ll become Carnage via the set video below. Unfortunately, it’s not the highest quality and we don’t get to see the aforementioned symbiote here (as the character will obviously be brought to life via VFX), but another look at Kasady is certainly welcome at this stage.

Here we see Woody Harrelson filming as Cletus Kasady! It looks like Kasady has been stopped on the street by some cops and they’re shooting him. I Wonder if his hand movements will involve the Symbiote in post production? Either way it looks great! pic.twitter.com/KgMC7j7OyU — Let’s Talk Carnage! (@LetsTalkCarnage) February 17, 2020

From what we know so far thanks to some leaked plot details, Brock will link Cletus to the destruction of his childhood orphanage, which adds to his long list of crimes and helps put him away in prison. Kasady will eventually escape, though, with Brock’s evidence fueling his thirst for revenge and getting back at the investigative journalist.

But Kasady won’t be the only villain on Eddie’s tail in the movie, as he’ll also have to contend with Frances Barrison/Shriek, Cletus’ girlfriend and partner in crime. How exactly she’ll factor into things remains to be seen, but we should find out more later this year, before Venom 2 hits theaters on October 2nd, 2020.