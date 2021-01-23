It’s starting to look increasingly unlikely that Sony’s blockbuster superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage is going to be released on June 25th as planned. After all, the studio have already pushed back several of their biggest titles once again, which includes Ghostbusters: Afterlife heading to November and Tom Holland’s Uncharted fleeing to February 2022.

The most ominous sign of all is that fellow Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters stablemate Morbius has been shunted all the way to January of next year, just a couple of weeks after initially being moved from March to October. Indeed, the Coronavirus domino effect is in full force once again, and with five months to go until Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock is scheduled to return to our screens and not even the slightest hint of an official image never mind some footage, it feels inevitable that Let There Be Carnage will be handed a new release date in the very near future.

Venom Takes Over Spider-Man In Awesome Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Thankfully, there’ve been plenty of enterprising fan trailers and posters to tide us over in the interim, and the latest effort imagines Tom Holland’s Spider-Man making his SPUMC debut. When Marvel and Sony renegotiated their character-sharing agreement, a clause for the actor to jump between both franchises was widely expected to have been included, something that Kevin Feige hinted at without officially confirming.

It may be some time yet before we see him cross over, though, as the SPUMC is only one movie old, and with Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius still waiting to be unleashed upon audiences, development has presumably slowed on the countless other projects that the studio is working on as they wait to see if their second and third efforts draw in the sort of box office numbers to justify an entire shared mythology.