Watch: WB Release Awesome Supercut Of Greatest Horror Villains Of All Time

‘Tis the season for scares and with audiences around the world hungry for frights in advance of Halloween Warner Bros has put together a very cool supercut showcasing “The Greatest Horror Villains Of All Time”. Of course, this should more accurately be described as “The Greatest Horror Villains Of All Time (that we own the rights to)”, but Warner Bros. proves they’ve got a fantastic stable of supernatural, murderous and terrifying monsters.

The video shines a spotlight on some truly iconic characters, including Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Jack Torrance from The Shining, Annabelle and the Nun from The Conjuring franchise, Pazuzu from The Exorcist, Pennywise from IT, David from The Lost Boys and Beetlejuice from, uh, Beetlejuice.

Combined they represent a formidable line-up of some of the biggest names in horror (though Beetlejuice is really more of a comedy… ah hell I said it three times…).

Of the characters showcased it’s Jack Nicholson’s axe-wielding Jack Torrance that scares me most, though it’s difficult to deny the insane creepiness of Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise the clown and they picked an excellent clip to showcase him.

So if this were a true supercut across all studios who else would be featured? Slasher stars Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees have to make any list of horror icons, along with Chucky, Ghostface and Jigsaw. I think there are also strong arguments for outright monsters like the Xenomorph and The Thing and a case to be made for grounded killers like Hannibal Lector, Annie Wilkes and Norman Bates. Hell, let’s throw the Babadook on there too.

The sky is the limit when it comes to assembling a list like this – I could probably do a ‘Top 100′ and still have some big names I’d hate to have to leave off. Either way, I’m primed for some Halloween thrills this weekend and Warner Bros.’ cool video has me hyped.