Watch: Wonder Woman Battles Steppenwolf In Justice League Snyder Cut Teaser

Teasers for trailers have got to be one of the most infuriating marketing tactics used in modern Hollywood, although they’re admittedly designed entirely to engage people for a few seconds at a time while they browse through the various social media platforms at their disposal.

The marketing campaign used to go from teaser trailer to trailer to release, but now we’ve got teasers for teasers, teasers for trailers along with multiple promotional and TV spots to contend with, and Zack Snyder has been at the forefront of the marketing blitz for his all-new version of Justice League this week.

At this stage, almost everyone with even the slightest interest in checking out the four-hour DCEU epic on HBO Max when it arrives in a few weeks will be more than aware that the final full-length trailer is coming tomorrow, but regardless, Snyder has now debuted the fifth teaser in the space of six days, this time showing a brief glimpse of Wonder Woman battling Steppenwolf.

Besides the overkill of dropping a snippet of footage every single day for a week just to promote a new trailer for a movie that most folks were already sold on from the first second it was announced, it’s looking clear that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is aiming for the sort of sweeping scale and spectacle that was sorely absent from the theatrical edition, which was haphazardly slapped together and choppily edited to appease the studio brass.

That only served to leave the fans bitterly disappointed, but here we are three and a half years later and the Snyder Cut is agonizingly close to finally becoming something we can see with our own two eyes.