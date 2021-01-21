Watch: New Wrong Turn Reboot Trailer Reveals VOD Release Date

Next week, the Wrong Turn franchise returns to theaters for the first time in 18 years for one night only. If you can’t catch any of the one-off screenings taking place across the US on January 26th, however, the good news is that it won’t be long until the reboot of the horror series becomes available to buy and rent from the comfort of your own home.

A new trailer for 2021’s Wrong Turn has arrived and it reveals that it’ll hit VOD on February 26th, exactly a month after its big screen debut. The Domestics director Mike P. Nelson helms the reimagining of the franchise, which originally kicked off back in 2003. The first film, starring Eliza Dushku, was written and created by Alan B. McElroy, who had nothing to do with any of five straight-to-DVD sequels that followed (and which received a mixed reception among fans). McElroy returned to the fold to pen the script for the reboot, though, which offers a fresh but familiar take on the concept of unsuspecting college kids getting picked off in the woods.

Charlotte Vega leads an ensemble cast that also includes Adain Bradley, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont and Daisy Head, with Stranger Things star Matthew Modine playing Vega’s onscreen father, who may be the stranded group’s only hope of survival. For more, here’s the synopsis:

“Backwoods terror and never-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. “Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return— unless Jen’s father (Golden Globe nominee Matthew Modine) can reach them in time.”

The last entry in the series – Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort – came out back in 2014. If you’ve been waiting for more from the franchise ever since and are interested in catching the Wrong Turn reboot on the big screen, Fathom Events is hosting the screenings, so make sure to visit their site to check if it’s showing anywhere near you and book your ticket. If it’s not, then no worries, as it’ll be available on VOD before you know it.