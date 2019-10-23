WB Plans To Introduce A New Batman For The Joker-Verse

Now, while I shudder at the notion of a “Joker-Verse,” it’s certainly sounding like the recent success of Todd Phillips’ original origin story is pushing Warner Brothers in that direction. All of this, in my opinion, begs the question, though: Is nothing sacred anymore?

Amidst the news provided by sources close to our site that the studio is 100% going through with Joker 2 comes more updates about the future of this *sniffle* franchise. It only makes sense that in the overarching mythology of the character that the Dark Knight would eventually make his onscreen debut alongside Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix), and when that inevitably happens, our sources confirm that we’ll get a full-fledged Batman, not another young Bruce Wayne.

Everyone who’s been paying attention to Warner Brothers and their onslaught of comic book movies knows that this Caped Crusader won’t be played by Robert Pattinson. While both Todd Phillips and Matt Reeves have said that their characters will not be interwoven – though a Phoenix-Pattinson collaboration does sound somewhat intriguing – both filmmakers may still work with their own version of each other’s characters.

Joker Director Todd Phillips Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos 1 of 26

Click to skip

















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, our sources – the same ones who told us that Pattinson had beaten out Nicholas Hoult for the role of Batman, and that Black Mask will be portrayed as gay in Birds of Prey – say that the Dark Knight won’t even be appearing in Joker 2. No, in that upcoming film, we’ll only get more “build-up” for the hero. It looks like we’ll have to wait all the way for Joker 3 for Bruce Wayne to embark on his vengeful conquest against Fleck.

Personally, I don’t like the idea of any of this. Nothing about Joker 2, Joker 3, 4, 5, or 6 sounds appealing to me at all. With that said, the only thing that’s giving me a little slimmer of hope for this “Joker-Verse” is that Joaquin sounds like he’s down to be a part of it, breaking his career-spanning, “no sequel” rule. And if he’s confident enough to sign on for more, maybe the studio really is onto something here?