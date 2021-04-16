WB Reportedly Discussing Smallville Cameos For The Flash Movie

Before the Arrowverse, there was Smallville. The Superman prequel ran for a whole 10 seasons from 2001-2011, which still makes it the longest-running superhero TV series ever. Its shadow looms large over the genre, then, and it’s been referenced various times in The CW’s contemporary DC universe. Tom Welling and Erica Durance even returned to their roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and it’s possible that Smallville‘s legacy will continue, but this time on the big screen in The Flash movie.

Geekosity has shared that Warner Bros. plans for Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster to travel to the Arrowverse’s dimension in his upcoming solo film, which will see Barry Allen journey through the multiverse. After Miller appeared in “Crisis,” the studio is said to be keen to strengthen this connection between The CW’s franchise and the DCEU by bringing a few Arrowverse heroes into the pic. Grant Gustin, for one, seems to be a shoe-in to cameo as his Flash.

But, having opened that door, the studio is allegedly considering bringing other DC TV stars into the fold as well. Namely, the outlet shares that “even some Smallville cameos” in The Flash have been “discussed.” Geekosity confirms that this refers to Tom Welling, with it apparently feasible that he could return yet again as his version of Kal-El. But it seems WB is looking for other faces from the show to feature, too.

Obviously, the big one fans would love to see happen would be Michael Rosenbaum back as Lex Luthor. The CW reached out to him for “Crisis,” but negotiations weren’t successful. Maybe an appearance in a major blockbuster like The Flash would be able to convince him where the TV network failed, though. Still, this is just something the studio is talking about right now. They’re likely floating around every possible cameo option out there, so this report is far from a guarantee that we’ll be getting a Smallville reunion in the movie.

In any case, The Flash is in production now ahead of its arrival in theaters on November 4th, 2022.