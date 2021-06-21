WB Reportedly Wants Dwayne Johnson In Mortal Kombat Franchise

It takes a very confident person to board a series of pre-existing properties and dub themselves ‘Franchise Viagra’, but Dwayne Johnson is hardly known for being short of self belief. Not only that, but the actor backed up his words by steering each of the projects in question to significantly higher box office totals than their predecessors managed without him.

Fast Five hauled in over $260 million more than the fourth installment. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island out-earned the first chapter by close to $100 million. G.I. Joe: Retaliation wound up with a haul $70 million in excess of The Rise of Cobra. And Jumanji: The Next Level‘s $962 million total was over three times the tally managed by Robin Williams’ original, so you can’t argue with the facts.

Any property would love to have him on board, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in development long before it was confirmed – that Warner Bros. are planning on attempting to lure Johnson into the Mortal Kombat sandbox, as unlikely it may seem at this moment in time.

Of course, the A-lister has a strong relationship with the studio forged across projects including San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Rampage and the upcoming duo of DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam, not to mention the fact he’s producing high concept actioner Emergency Contact for WB with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II set to star, so he’ll be more than familiar with the boardroom.

While the idea of Dwayne Johnson showing up in a Mortal Kombat sequel might sound a little far-fetched right now given the recent reboot’s desire to cast proven martial artists and lesser-known names, we’ll just need to wait and see what the future holds for a potential franchise described as a top asset.