WB Reportedly Wants To Explore The Origin Of The Tournament In Mortal Kombat Sequel

It was a bold move for Mortal Kombat, a movie named after a fighting tournament that uses said tournament as the driving force behind its entire narrative to end without the actual tournament taking place, but the box office returns and enthusiastic response from fans appears to have vindicated the decision.

Naming a blockbuster after an event that doesn’t happen during the running time isn’t something that occurs all that often, and it’s been cited as one of the major criticisms of the reboot in certain circles. Villain Shang Tsung wants to stop the tourney from taking place, protagonist Cole Young and the audience are forced to endure reams of exposition detailing the ins and outs of the rules and regulations, only for the story to draw to a close with the promise we’ll be getting it in the sequel.

First Mortal Kombat Reboot Photos Tease A Bloody Brawler 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Luckily for Warner Bros., the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, but if Mortal Kombat was widely panned by everyone and flopped in theaters then the risky storytelling method would have been viewed as a disaster. However, insider Daniel Richtman offers that not only will we be seeing the inter-dimensional round robin robin format, but the proposed franchise will dive even deeper into the mythology and explore its origins.

As per the mythology, the Elder Gods established Mortal Kombat as a means to maintain balance and order between the realms, with the first official version unfolding when Shao Khan ordered Shang Tsung to take over a Shaolin fighting tournament to set the stage for an invasion of Earthrealm. Based on the sheer volume of world-building contained in the reboot, it wouldn’t be the most surprising thing in the world for a sequel to give us a flashbacks to the very first edition to continue filling in some more of the gaps in the lore.