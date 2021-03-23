WB Reportedly Wants Fans To Forget The SnyderVerse

How do you solve a problem like the SnyderVerse? The overwhelmingly positive reception to Zack Snyder’s Justice League has galvanized the fans who supported the movement from the very beginning, to the extent that many of them now feel confident enough that they’ll be able to force Warner Bros. to cave into their demands for a second time and see the filmmaker’s trilogy be completed.

Of course, the very existence of the Snyder Cut was a financially-motivated decision used to drive up subscriber numbers for HBO Max, and you get the distinct impression that the studio bosses are happy to leverage the online phenomenon for business purposes, but that’s about as far as their continued investment in the SnyderVerse goes.

There’s been plenty of chatter that the mythology originated in Man of Steel could continue exclusively on streaming, however, even though there are a number of upcoming big screen projects that take place in the same world including Aquaman 2, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash. It remains to be seen what’ll happen, but tipster Mikey Sutton is reporting that Warner Bros. simply wants fans to forget about the SnyderVerse, which clearly isn’t going to happen.

“They want you to forget the Snyderverse and transfer that passion towards their new Snyderverse-less product,” says Sutton. “This is like New Coke. Forget the old formula.”

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The boardroom probably thought that dangling the carrot of the Snyder Cut in front of the fanbase would be enough to leave them satiated, but the fact that Justice League ends on three separate cliffhangers guaranteed that folks would only want to see more. WB are doing all that they can to deflect attention and column inches away from the SnyderVerse at every opportunity, but it’s not going to work in the short term at least, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens from here. Either it’s over, or it’ll be back with a vengeance.