WB Reportedly Wants To End Fantastic Beasts After The Third Movie

The Fantastic Beasts franchise must’ve seemed like a slam dunk for Warner Bros. at first. J.K. Rowling was back to write the pics, it had a cast full of A-listers and the power of the Harry Potter brand was behind it. Unfortunately, though, Rowling’s reputation has now taken a beating, they’ve had to fire Johnny Depp due to his legal troubles and the two FB films so far have been the lowest-grossing entries in the HP universe to date.

Though Fantastic Beasts 3 is in production currently, there’s been a lot of speculation that the series might not last for five movies as planned. And a new report is the latest bit of evidence pointing to the studio bringing the franchise to a close earlier than expected.

Small Screen has shared that their sources tell them WB is developing a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film, possibly with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson back as Harry, Ron and Hermione. This might not be produced alongside future FB installments, though, as SS’ sources say a Cursed Child series could act as a replacement for the cancelled prequel franchise.

“This might end up replacing the Fantastic Beasts franchise which WB is keen to end after the third movie,” reports the outlet.

Rowling’s vision for the saga of Newt Scamander and his friends was to tell their story across five movies, with each one taking place in a different city somewhere around the globe. But she’s no longer writing the films alone, with HP screenwriter Steve Kloves brought on to work with her for FB3.

Of course, WB is believed to be keen to improve the critical and commercial success of the threequel when compared with Crimes of Grindelwald. If it doesn’t do the job, though, then it looks like they might just pull the plug after this one. It’s unclear what that would mean for unfinished plot lines like the rise of Grindelwald, his rivalry with Dumbledore and Credence/Aurelius’ character arc, and while nothing’s confirmed just yet, it’s certainly looking more and more like Fantastic Beasts is the real cursed child of the Harry Potter universe.