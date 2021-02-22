WB Reportedly Wants Melissa Benoist To Cameo In The Flash Movie

The DCEU has finally found its Supergirl, with newcomer Sasha Calle cast as Kara Zor-El for The Flash movie. And it’s looking like the Girl of Steel could be the female lead opposite Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster. If so, it’s interesting that Warner Bros. has elected to go with that pairing, seeing as Flash and Supergirl’s friendship is a fan favorite in The CW’s Arrowverse, too.

It seems that the studio is still keen to honor the small screen versions of these heroes, though, by bringing them on board for cameos in the film. After all, Grant Gustin has been rumored for a DCEU appearance ever since Miller turned up in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” with reports saying that the favor will be returned in the cinematic crossover. What’s more, a new bit of intel is pointing to Melissa Benoist likewise being offered a role in The Flash.

That’s the latest word on the grapevine from insider Daniel Richtman. The tipster shared on his Patreon account that WB wants to get Benoist on board for the production, presumably in the hopes of having her and Calle come face to face. The CW actress has already supported Calle’s casting and made her excitement to see her in the movie known, so it seems like this stands the possibility of happening.

The Supergirl TV series is actually set to end with its next season, with rumors pointing to Benoist likely not coming back to the Arrowverse for future crossovers. If that’s the case, a cameo from her in The Flash could be pretty significant, as it might be the final time that she dons the character’s cape. Not only that, but a scene with both Benoist and Calle would be a fitting passing-of-the-torch moment between the two Supergirls.

The Flash is just about to start filming ahead of its arrival in cinemas on November 4th, 2022.