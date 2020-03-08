WB Reportedly Want Ryan Reynolds In The DCEU, But Not As Green Lantern

Everyone seems to want a piece of Ryan Reynolds these days, and that includes the same studio that once asked him to play the Green Lantern. Yes, Warner Brothers is looking to work with the actor again, but this time, as a brand new character for the DCEU.

Reynolds’ acting career has had some serious ups and downs when it comes to making comic book movies. There was his poorly received performance in Blade: Trinity, followed by a lackluster version of Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, leaving many to believe the superhero cinema game wasn’t in the cards for Van Wilder. Then, the actor thought his career would launch into the stratosphere when he took on the role of Hal Jordan back in 2011, but the end result was less than stellar. The film was received very poorly by fans and critics alike, immediately ending his tenure as the Green Lantern.

But then he made a triumphant comeback in the masked vigilante game by taking audiences by storm with Deadpool. The relentless violence and fourth-wall-breaking antics helped the film become one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all-time and as a result, Reynolds instantly became a huge star, even managing to keep the party going in Deadpool 2. Now that the family-friendly entity known as Disney is in control though, the future of Deadpool 3 remains hazy. And while we know that we’re definitely getting a threequel – be it R-rated or PG-13 – it would seem the Marvel star is also being courted by the studio’s biggest rivals, Warner Bros. and DC.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and Han would return in Fast & Furious 9, both of which ended up being correct – Warner Brothers is looking to bring Reynolds back to DC but not as the Green Lantern. Instead, they want him to play Booster Gold. It’s unclear at this time if he’s had official talks or even been contacted about it, but the studio is said to be keen on having him play the role.

As fans will know, Gold is usually depicted in the comics as a showboat from the future who is always looking for glory. He uses knowledge of historical events and futuristic tech to stage high-publicity heroics and Reynolds would no doubt be a perfect choice to bring him to the big screen. It was announced last year that a script for the Booster Gold DCEU movie was ready to go as well and that the ball was in the studio’s court. And now, it seems they’re prepared to pass the rock on over to Reynolds in the hopes of striking gold.