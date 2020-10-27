WB Reportedly Doesn’t Want Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder appears intent to gather together all of the DCEU’s overlooked and almost forgotten characters for his all-new version of Justice League. Jared Leto’s Joker and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke have been confirmed, Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor has been heavily rumored and Ray Fisher will put his protracted battles with the studio to one side in order to finally get something meaningful to do as Cyborg.

The rumor mill has intensified over the last several days that the filmmaker could be about to secure the most unexpected comeback of them all, though, with reports claiming that Ryan Reynolds is ready and willing to return as Hal Jordan to finally bring some closure to his association with Green Lantern, which he’s spent the better part of a decade making fun of at every opportunity.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash weeks before his return was officially confirmed – that Warner Bros. might step in and put the brakes on Reynolds’ involvement in an effort to safeguard the value of Green Lantern as a brand.

According to our intel, the higher ups are keen to finally shake the stigma of the 2011 box office bomb with the upcoming HBO Max series and planned big screen reboot, and some of them feel that having the actor return for the Snyder Cut would overshadow their plans to take the franchise in a new direction.

Apparently, the studio are pushing back against the idea because they don’t want the Deadpool star front and center as the DCEU’s Green Lantern in Justice League when they’re actively developing fresh versions of the mythology, and while they’re happy to have him in another role in the all-new version of the film, we’re told that right now, they’re not too hot on the idea of seeing Reynolds return as Hal Jordan. That doesn’t mean it for sure won’t happen, but for the moment, we’ll have to wait and see who wins out in the end.