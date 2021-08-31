WB Reportedly Wants Animated Series Set In The Batman Universe

Matt Reeves’ The Batman might be set outside the mainstream DCEU, but it’s not just a one-off alternate take on the Dark Knight. Instead, it’ll be the beginning of a wide-ranging Bat-verse. Not only is a trilogy expected, but Warner Bros. has plans to expand its universe in TV projects for HBO Max, as well. The Gotham P.D. show is on its way, for one, and there are definitely more in the works.

We’re hearing that WB also has ambitions to stretch The Batman universe into the animated medium. Our sources – the same ones who told us about the POC-led Superman reboot before that was confirmed – have revealed that the studio wants to make an animated series set in the world of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. That’s all we can say at this stage, with any specific direction for the project currently unknown.

This intel adds up as WB has been making a big push when it comes to upping its DC animated content of late, particularly when it comes to Batman. Over the past year, we’ve got announcements for Harley Quinn season 3, pre-school series Batwheels, young Supes show My Adventures with Superman, and, most notably of all, Batman: Caped Crusader, a noir-flavored reimagining of the hero from Bruce Timm, Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams.

The Batman Merch Reveals Another Great Look At Robert Pattinson's Batsuit 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With that show on the way, The Batman animation probably won’t focus on Gotham’s protector but rather take a different POV on the universe, much like the Gotham P.D. series. Could it be based around more civilians? Another vigilante? Maybe even a villain? With Pattinson’s Bats at the beginning of his career, the potential is there for these spinoff shows to build up the familiar, heavily populated Bat-verse piece by piece, making them part of a greater whole.

Again, this isn’t something that’s necessarily been given the green light yet, but WB is keen to make it happen. The Batman is set to hit theaters on March 4th, 2022.