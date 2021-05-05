WB Reportedly Still Wants To Work With SnyderVerse Actors, Just In A New Setting

Warner Bros. have painted themselves into a tricky canonical corner with their approach to the SnyderVerse, making it perfectly clear that they don’t have any interest in picking up the multiple plot threads left unresolved at the end of HBO Max’s Justice League, but retaining almost all of the actors who played major roles in the four-hour epic.

Henry Cavill still has at least one movie left on his contract to portray Superman and has found himself linked with countless projects, while Ezra Miller’s The Flash is currently shooting with Ben Affleck’s Batman set to function as a key supporting player. In addition to that, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 is about to kick off production this summer and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 was fast-tracked into development just a couple of days after her second solo outing premiered last December.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of the Justice League lineup, Ray Fisher is the only one that WB don’t have any concrete plans for, and that’s largely because he ruled himself out of returning to the DCEU as long as Walter Hamada was still around, effectively writing himself out of The Flash in the process. So, it hardly comes as a surprise that tipster Mikey Sutton reports the studio are happy to continue working with actors from the SnyderVerse just in a different setting, as they have no interest in the mythology itself.

Even if they wanted to wipe that part of the slate completely clean and start again, they wouldn’t be able to do so until at least the summer of 2023 when Shazam! Fury of the Gods is released, given the first film’ references to established DCEU lore. And even then, the title hero is the archenemy of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and The Rock is reportedly a very big fan of Snyder’s DC work.