We finally know the actor leading the ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ sequel

Legendary has finally revealed casting for a major role in their upcoming sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, and we now know who will be leading us back into the MonsterVerse.

Deadline broke the news that Dan Stevens, of Downton Abbey fame, will be leading the new cast, while also confirming that Adam Wingard will be back once again to direct the movie as he did for the original 2021 movie.

This is the first major news for the movie since it was revealed to be filming in Australia later this year. As usual, things are being kept under wraps about the sequel so it’s not clear how the plot will continue from the first film or what role Stevens has been cast to play.

Stevens is known for his roles in Downton Abbey and roles in Wingard’s thriller The Guest, and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast.

Godzilla vs Kong 2 will see Stevens reunite with the director for the very first time since The Guest back in 2014. The Guest wowed audiences during its showing at Sundance where many praised Stevens for his work in the lead role of David.

When it launched in 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong became just the second movie of the pandemic era to cross the milestone of earning $100 million at the domestic box office. Globally the film managed to garner $468 million in theaters alongside its simultaneous release on HBO MAX.

Right now there is no date for when the sequel will launch, but given it has yet to begin filming fans may be in for quite the wait. Godzilla vs. Kong can be streamed on HBO Max.