Shooting for the Godzilla vs Kong sequel in Australia has been confirmed by the Queensland state government.

According to a press release by Paul Fletcher, Queensland’s minister for communications, urban infrastructure, cities and the arts, the shooting location for the Monsterverse film is set to be the Gold Coast and surrounding areas in Southeast Queensland.

“The Morrison Government continues to boost to the Queensland economy with another international blockbuster from the MonsterVerse franchise drawn to Australia, with $16 million in funding under the highly successful $540 million Location Incentive Program.”

The Australian federal government is ready to invest AUD $16 million ($11.9 million) alongside the AUD $6.3 million ($4.7 million) set by the Queensland state government.

The production of Godzilla vs Kong is expected to inject AUD $119 million ($88.2 million) into the Australian economy and create more than 500 jobs in Queensland. Production is set to employ 500 Australians across cast and crew, and more than 750 Australian extras.

Film producer Eric McLeod has told the Queensland government that he’s excited to return to Australia to shoot a Monsterverse film for the third time.

“The highly skilled crews, first-rate facilities, and unique locations make filming in Australia a great experience. The support from both the federal government as well as Queensland has always been critical to our success in achieving a high level of filmmaking and an unparalleled audience experience,”

Queensland was the shooting location for past Legendary Pictures films such as Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and the first Godzilla vs Kong in 2021. Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that funds injected from the production of the Godzilla vs Kong sequel will not only help boost the economy but will help contribute with recovery efforts from those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Southeast Queensland flooding events.