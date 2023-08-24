‘We learned a ton about growing wheat’: ‘Rebel Moon’ had Zack Snyder channeling the spirit of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’

We’re still a few months out from its official release, but there’s already a lot to love about Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon; indeed, who could possibly hear a character name like Darrian Bloodaxe and not have their interest irrevocably piqued?

If there’s one aspect that’s deserving of that love more than anything, it has to be the fact that it looks to be an out-and-out love letter to the sci-fi genre. The many captivating aliens evoke a darker ethos of Avatar‘s Pandora, and let’s face it, we all did the exact same double take when those colorful beam sabers popped up in the trailer.

Deliberate or not, Rebel Moon also boasts marked strokes of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, albeit not quite in the way you might think. In a recent interview with Slash Film, Snyder divulged the truth about all that wheat we’ve seen in the Rebel Moon glimpses we’ve gotten thus far, and the truth is that Snyder can probably add farming to his résumé.

“Oh, we learned a ton about growing wheat. I know more about growing wheat, for f***’s sake. I even grew wheat, I had my own at the house. I had my own wheat so I could know what was happening. You learn also that the modern wheat is shorter than ancient grains because modern wheat is all cut with combines and the stocks have to be shorter, allows them to cut the wheat.”

The set of Interstellar, of course, saw Nolan grow a mammoth amount of corn for a handful of the scenes that took place on Earth, and it sounds like Snyder evoked Nolan’s penchant for practicality in the form modern and ancient whole grains.

So, we’ve now got Star Wars, Avatar, and Interstellar among Rebel Moon‘s spiritual predecessors; all we need now is a reference to 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the sci-fi gamut will have been satisfied like no other.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire releases to Netflix on Dec. 22.