‘We owe George Lucas an apology’: Trump’s tariffs mean we’re now living ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’ for real

1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is never going to be considered a cinematic classic on par with the original trilogy, but its reputation is steadily improving as the years tick by. That’s partly because those who loved it as little kids are now nostalgia-hungry adults, and partly because in comparison to some of the dreadful Disney-era dreck it may as well be Citizen Kane.

But maybe it’s worth a rewatch, as it seems we may soon be living out its plot. The opening crawl begins “Turmoil has engulfed the Galactic Republic. The taxation of trade routes to outline star systems is in dispute”. For years, this was mocked as an extremely boring way to begin a movie about laser swords and space battles, but let’s face it, after Trump’s “Liberation Day” and subsequent global chaos as his tariffs kick in, it’s starting to sound worryingly familiar.

"Phantom menace has a bad plot" chuds looking real stupid right now. You're living it buddy https://t.co/4BUbIQivAr — Herbert West (@prairie_madness) April 3, 2025

In this comparison, Trump and the White House would be the Galactic Republic raising taxes on trade, the angry Trade Federation are the rest of the world economy, so the blockade on Naboo would be the equivalent of the EU putting a ring of ships around Hawaii and trying to force Hawaiian Senator Mazie Hirono to take action against Donald Trump.

Okay, maybe it’s not a one-to-one comparison. I don’t know where Jar Jar Binks and the gungans would fit into this, though I can just about imagine Trump and JD Vance as Palpatine and Darth Maul.

However, it’s perhaps worth pointing out that in Star Wars the tariffs that kicked off all the drama were engineered by Palpatine specifically to cause conflict in which he could play both sides off one another and seize power. Trump’s no Palpatine, but many already theorize that the economic downturn caused by the tariffs will allow the far right to consolidate their grip on a desperate electorate. Either way, many insist that George Lucas predicted all this and deserves an apology:

Everyone watching The Phantom Menace in 1999:



“Why does this matter? Tarrifs and blockades of trade routes in outer space?”



George Lucas in 2025: pic.twitter.com/6AmPl5TDop — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 🔜 #PaxEast (@David_Leavitt) March 20, 2025

We owe George Lucas an apology for insulting the trade war plot thread begun in Phantom Menace. pic.twitter.com/gySEoJ3yKi — Jerry Williams! (@GreaterSapien) April 1, 2025

If The Phantom Menace really has spookily predicted our present situation, maybe we can look to the other movies for a hint at what comes next. Hm.. Let’s see. Rise of galactic fascism… evil space emperor seizes permanent power… the death of pretty much all the heroes… giant planet destroying space laser. Oh well! At least we’ll have amusing robots to laugh at!

