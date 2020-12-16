The Three Spideys Unite In Awesome Spider-Man 3 Fan Art

Remember when we thought Spider-Man 3 wasn’t even going to be in the MCU? At this point, it’s looking like it could be the most ambitious MCU movie ever. The Marvel/Sony co-production promises to break the doors down to the live-action Spider-Verse by bringing back loads of familiar faces from across the cinematic history of the webslinger. And, though it’s not quite confirmed yet, it’s widely assumed that this means Tom Holland will get to team up with his predecessors in the role, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

While we wait on an official announcement of this sort, fan artists are keeping us hyped by imagining how this team-up could actually look. The latest effort comes from digital artist israel2099_ on Instagram, who has created this epic piece featuring the three wallcrawlers facing down some unknown threat – though that blue glow suggests it could be Jamie Foxx’s Electro – against an NYC backdrop. Also note that one of Doctor Strange’s portals is open behind them.

So who do we know that’s definitely in the threequel at present? Well, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange is on board, and he’ll presumably be the key factor in accessing the multiverse. Meanwhile, Foxx’s Max Dillon and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are also confirmed to be dropping by. Various other figures from the past, such as Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, Dane DeHaan and Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, are also reportedly in talks to return.

It’s all pretty crazy and promises to pre-empt both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and DC’s The Flash as the first major multiversal crossover superhero movie. If there is a worry to all these exciting announcements, it’s that the film will lose sight of Holland’s Peter Parker and its focus on his story, but let’s have faith that Marvel and director Jon Watts know what they are doing. They haven’t steered us wrong yet.

Spider-Man 3 – or whatever it’s actually called – is in production now ahead of its arrival in theaters next December.