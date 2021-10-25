Wednesday Addams Trends On Twitter As Halloween Approaches

With Halloween less than a week away, an spooky season icon is trending on Twitter. This Monday, Addams Family fans have made Wednesday Addams a trending topic in the UK. Her surge in popularity seems to have started with people sharing their Wednesday cosplays and costumes as they prepare for October 31st on Sunday, but then it’s morphed into a celebration of what makes Wednesday such an enduringly popular character.

A lot of people used the fact that the Addams daughter is trending to share some of her best quotes from the live-action movies — 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s The Addams Family Values — in which Wednesday was played by Christina Ricci.

I don't know why Wednesday Addams is trending, but I approve. pic.twitter.com/ku2i4chxOg — A.W. Naves✒ (@awnaves) October 25, 2021

Because Wednesday Addams seems to be trending, here's one of my favourite lines from the 1991 film. pic.twitter.com/iIWBaVtHTO — Eddie Barrett (@EddieBa95442882) October 25, 2021

Some people are just now realizing that they are Wednesday Addams.

I somehow grew up to be Wednesday Addams and I have no problem with that and my black soul pic.twitter.com/2n2abBJs3S — 🐝Promenading Anthony’s Pinnacle🐝 (@chaoticguitar) October 25, 2021

This is a good take on why people love Wednesday so much.

I know this is a pretty dumb take but Wednesday Addams was/is such an empowering character for young girls who don't quite fit. She's weird and she loves it (source: I was an odd child who really loved Wednesday growing up) — Spook.E. Tidswell (@CE_Author) October 25, 2021

We can all agree that Ricci was pitch-perfect casting.

Wednesday Addams is one of my all time favourite characters from TV or film, and Christina Ricci was perfectly cast as her in the films. https://t.co/r3dIew9dVp — Alex R Carver Author (@arcarver87) October 25, 2021

Having said that, let’s not overlook Lisa Loring’s original iteration of the character in the 1960s sitcom.

Wednesday Addams is trending. Seeing as the film version gets all the attention, shout out to Lisa Loring's version of the character from the tv series – who was very different in many ways, but just as awesome as Ricci's superb Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/fgcAcvt0Cf — Night of the Living Wooloo (@MockWooloo) October 25, 2021

And don’t forget our newest Wednesday – Jenna Ortega, who will be taking over the role of Netflix’s upcoming Wednesday TV series, from director Tim Burton.

jenna ortega as wednesday addams is such a top tier casting pic.twitter.com/vBF8tAV6LF — 🔪 (@ngeIeyes) October 25, 2021

As shown by Smallville’s Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday will follow the gloomy teen as she attends Nevermore Academy where she will uncover a supernatural mystery that links back to her parents’ time at the school. Luiz Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones are set to play Gomez and Morticia in the show. Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Thora Birch are also in the cast.

With its eight-episode first season filming now, we can maybe expect Wednesday Addams to make her grand return to live-action sometime next year. In the meantime, the animated sequel The Addams Family 2 — featuring Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday — is in theaters and available to rent online now.