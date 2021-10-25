Wednesday Addams Trends On Twitter As Halloween Approaches
With Halloween less than a week away, an spooky season icon is trending on Twitter. This Monday, Addams Family fans have made Wednesday Addams a trending topic in the UK. Her surge in popularity seems to have started with people sharing their Wednesday cosplays and costumes as they prepare for October 31st on Sunday, but then it’s morphed into a celebration of what makes Wednesday such an enduringly popular character.
A lot of people used the fact that the Addams daughter is trending to share some of her best quotes from the live-action movies — 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s The Addams Family Values — in which Wednesday was played by Christina Ricci.
Some people are just now realizing that they are Wednesday Addams.
This is a good take on why people love Wednesday so much.
We can all agree that Ricci was pitch-perfect casting.
Having said that, let’s not overlook Lisa Loring’s original iteration of the character in the 1960s sitcom.
And don’t forget our newest Wednesday – Jenna Ortega, who will be taking over the role of Netflix’s upcoming Wednesday TV series, from director Tim Burton.
As shown by Smallville’s Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday will follow the gloomy teen as she attends Nevermore Academy where she will uncover a supernatural mystery that links back to her parents’ time at the school. Luiz Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones are set to play Gomez and Morticia in the show. Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Thora Birch are also in the cast.
With its eight-episode first season filming now, we can maybe expect Wednesday Addams to make her grand return to live-action sometime next year. In the meantime, the animated sequel The Addams Family 2 — featuring Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday — is in theaters and available to rent online now.