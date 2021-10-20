Wesley Snipes And Tiffany Haddish Headlining New High Concept Comedy

Wesley Snipes has been through the personal and professional wringer across the last decade, spending time in prison for tax evasion as his reputation in the industry gradually eroded, with the former A-list action hero reduced to churning out a succession of bargain basement VOD efforts to pay the bills.

However, the actor could be in the nascent stages of a full-blown resurgence, and a lot of it has to do with him embracing his underrated penchant for comedy. Snipes won huge praise for his scene-stealing supporting turns in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name and Amazon’s Coming 2 America, and he’s now set to partner up with Tiffany Haddish for the high concept Back on the Strip, as per Deadline.

The story follows a young man named Merlin, who ups sticks and moves to Las Vegas after breaking up with his girlfriend so that he can pursue his dreams of becoming a magician. However, a wardrobe malfunction reveals a ‘gift’ of an entirely different nature, leading to him joining a notorious male revue group instead.

Presumably, Snipes will play a member (no pun intended) of the revue group, in what sounds like Magic Mike with actual magic. Haddish is one of the best comedic talents out there at the moment, and the concept imbues Back on the Strip with plenty of potential to hit big whenever it eventually comes to theaters.