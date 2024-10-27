‘What a rave’: A horror legend spins the tunes for the film’s 20-year anniversary and fans are wilding out

Some films celebrate their 20-year anniversaries through cast reunions, others through limited theatrical re-releases. In this horror movie’s case, the iconic face of the franchise hit the decks to spin unforgettable tunes for the audience.

It wasn’t a blood rave (sorry, Blade), but it was Emo Nite recently. It’s a time of celebration where everyone puts their bang over their one eye, finds the tightest fitting band shirt to wear, and belts out My Chemical Romance’s “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” until the lungs burn and the cast from One Tree Hill pops out to say, “It’s okay, really.”

The special night also coincides with another pivotal event: The 20-year anniversary of Saw. Written by Leigh Whannell and directed by James Wan, the 2004 gory horror film introduced the world to Tobin Bell’s John Kramer, who also goes by the name of the Jigsaw Killer. Like an extra-demented Riddler, John loves to put people in traps to test their will to live and how much they’re willing to sacrifice in the process. He introduces the rules of the game through the signature Billy the Puppet, who usually peddles his way into scenes via a tricycle in later movies. And put it this way: He’s definitely not Kermit the Frog.

Emo Nite turned into Billy’s night, though. The puppet traded in his trademark tricycle for the turntables to get the audience moving with a setlist that’s murderously good. Two of the confirmed tracks he spun: Falling in Reverse’s “Good Girls Bad Guys” and AFI’s “Miss Murder.” Both fitting songs for the theme of Saw, really.

The evening turned into quite the treat for fans, as Billy posed for pics – including snapping a photo with the electronic duo Millionaires – and played all the bangers from the era. For the people who couldn’t be there, they left their thoughts on X/Twitter. One user wrote: “What a rave.” Another said: “Now that’s a killer way to celebrate 20 years of Saw.” The best comment of the day, though, went to a commentator who wrote: “I read that as ‘Elmo Night’ and was so confused.” Hmm… Elmo vs. Billy: The Dawn of Puppets? Make it happen, Hollywood!

Billy the Puppet performed a DJ set at Emo Nite to celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘SAW’ pic.twitter.com/vjZ1ZQs1ZR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 26, 2024

It’s wild to think how it’s already been two decades since Saw debuted in theaters. While time flies, the franchise hasn’t slowed down a single bit. There have been 10 movies produced and the end simply isn’t in sight for it, which is ironic since the mastermind, John Kramer, died in the third film. John’s teachings – and Billy – lived on, however, as his apprentices carried on the subsequent murder and mayhem.

However, Saw X proved to be smarter than the average bear, as it acts as an interquel of sorts, taking back the story to the events between Saw and Saw II. This way, it’s allowed John to return and be the focus of the action once again. Considering how the movie made over $112 million, as per Box Office Mojo, it shows there are still legs in this franchise after so long.

Expectedly, Saw XI is in the works and is likely to be a direct continuation of the story started in the previous film. It’s due to be released in 2025, so don’t be surprised to see Billy take a hiatus from his DJ residency and return to help his old pal, John Kramer.

