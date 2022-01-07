If you’re a thriller fan, then you’ve most definitely heard of the Saw franchise. First launching in 2004, there have been plenty of different Saw films over the years, each with their own unique yet connected tales.

With so many additions, Saw is a perfect film series to binge if you have the stomach for it. Right now, there are nine different films within the franchise that can all be found on streaming services today.

Before you start your binge, you’ll want to make sure you’re doing it right by checking out the correct viewing order. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered in that regard. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the Saw movies in order

Watching Saw in order is extremely easy, as the most recommended way to do so is the same as the release order of the films. This means you can simply watch the numbered movies as intended, followed by Jigsaw and then Spiral to finish things up.

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Jigsaw (2017)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

Jigsaw is the one film in the series that can cause a stir in the timeline. Chronologically, this movie is the first film in the run as well as the second-to-last. This is thanks to the film boasting two separate sections set at different times. The best way to add this into the watch order is to put it toward the end so nothing from the numbered films gets spoiled early.