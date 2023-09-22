What are the rules of the Continental? ‘John Wick’ lore, explained

The Continental: From the World of John Wick makes its debut on Sept. 22th, 2023. A prequel series to the John Wick quadrilogy, the new series takes place in 1970s New York City, at the Continental Hotel, which serves as a frequent setting in the four movies. The new addition to the franchise will focus on a young Winston Scott, the future owner of the hotel, and their shared early years shaping the underground world of assassins.

While The Continental serves as a primary location in the John Wick movies, its organization and function are still somewhat unclear. If you’re confused about what a hitman can or cannot do in these hotels, you’re not alone. This is what is known about the hotels – both in New York City and its various global locations – so far.

What are the rules of The Continental?

Image via Peacock

The entire code of conduct of The Continental Hotel is not laid out explicitly in the John Wick films, but the golden rule above all is that killing cannot occur on hotel grounds. Instead, the Hotel is a safe haven for business exchanges and rest. It can also be a place to resolve tensions between hitmen before they turn deadly. As shown in the first two movies, this rule is punishable by death. This was the case for assassin Ms. Perkins in the first film, but John Wick was spared by Winston when he broke the cardinal rule in the second, being given the “excommunicado” status after a one-hour head start.

In the world of John Wick, excommunicado means that they are no longer subject to the rules of the organization that forms the criminal underworld. For example, this means that no action – or person under this status – is off the table, and they can be assassinated without consequence or requirement of returned favor. The end of John Wick 2 sees Wick running through the city as the clock ticks down towards his excommunicado taking effect, while seemingly everyday citizens look towards him with some intention.

As shown in John Wick chapters 3 and 4, these hotels can be deconsecrated, as seen in New York and Osaka branches, respectively. In real-world terms, this means that a religious space is turned into a secular one. In the John Wick universe, anything sacred or special about Continental grounds has been wiped away, leaving the building lawless. This was the case when John Wick, then excommunicado, was spotted in the Japanese hotel at the beginning of the fourth film.

The rules of every branch of The Continental are set by The High Table – an organization of twelve crime lords that shape the dynamic of the global criminal enterprise. As Winston notes in the John Wick movies: no one sits above The High Table, and his powers as hotel owner are limited by the final ruling of the High Table. As seen in the last two John Wick movies, the High Table has the authority to kill anyone helping an excommunicado, without being subject to Continental rules.

The entire rules of engagement for assassins at The Continental will likely be laid out more in the new series, as it showcases Winston’s rise to power as the eventual owner of the hotel. As viewers get to spend more time in this environment, the dynamic of the setting will become all the more clear.