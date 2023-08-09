John Wick’s ‘The Continental’ full cast, release, date, and trailer

Mel Gibson has officially entered the John Wick universe and will take part in the franchise’s upcoming series titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick as the main villain. The miniseries is a prequel spin-off set in New York during the 1970s, showing the rise of Winston Scott as proprietor of The Continental’s NYC branch. Peacock released a new full-length trailer for the series on Aug. 9, gaining extremely positive reactions and fueling the anticipation further.

The John Wick franchise will travel 40 years in the past to explain the founding narrative of the enormous criminal underworld, centered on The Continental chain of hotels. Fans will encounter a new cast of characters due to the significant time jump, including a young Winston Scott and Charon as they get involved in a complex assassination struggle with a number of outsiders. The official plot synopsis for the series reads (via Peacock):

“The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The Continental full cast

Image via Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

The huge time jump means Keanu Reeves is off the cast list of The Continental. Instead, Colin Woodell will take the driving seat as Winston Scott, portraying the younger version of Ian McShane’s original Winston in the main John Wick films. Opposite him is the mob boss Cormac, played by Mel Gibson, who is probably a major player in the hellscape of 1970s New York City. Winston’s loyal concierge Charon will also be seen in this historical prequel, but Ayomide Adegun will take the torch from the original Charon actor Lance Reddick to portray a younger version of the character.

A host of new characters are also set to bring the action to the blood-soaking story, including Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction) as Uncle Charlie, Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever) as Lemmy, Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom) as Frankie, Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) as Lou, Jeremy Bobb (Hostages) as Mayhew, Hubert Point-Du Jour (Dr. Death) as Miles, Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) as Yen, Katie McGrath (Supergirl) as The Adjudicator, and Sallay Garnett (Conversations with Friends) as The Concierge.

The Continental release date

Image via Peacock

The Continental is a Peacock Original series and will be streaming on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The limited series will consist of three parts and is scheduled to air over the course of three weeks. Thus, the second episode of The Continental will be accessible to stream on Sept. 29, followed by the concluding episode on Oct. 6.

Viewers will need a Peacock subscription to watch the miniseries, which starts at $4.99 per month. The first three John Wick movies are all streaming on Peacock to gear up before the prequel hits the platform. For viewers outside the U.S. where Peacock is not available, The Continental will be made available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Continental official trailer

The Continental‘s latest full-length trailer features various main characters set to appear in the miniseries, teasing the drama and bloodshed that’s about to come. The 3-minute glimpse into the upcoming three-part series has restored excitement and faith among viewers as it looks true to the John Wick lore.

The John Wick universe is ever expanding, with the Ana de Armas-led John Wick film spin-off Ballerina coming to the big screens in the coming year. But in the meantime, catch Winston’s takeover of New York’s most dangerous institution this fall 2023, exclusively on Peacock.