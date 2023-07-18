‘Mentor or tormentor, I’m not sure which’: Mel Gibson’s role in ‘John Wick’ prequel ‘The Continental’ sounds like art imitating life

There aren’t many actors – or filmmakers, for that matter – who can dissuade a huge section of the target audiences from checking out a project rooted in an IP they adore for no other reason than the fact they’re in it, but that’s precisely the effect Mel Gibson has had on The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

For some, the grizzled veteran remains a talented and versatile presence with an eclectically esteemed filmography that numbers countless classics, numerous box office smash hit, many acclaimed features, and a pair of Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

via Peacock

On the other hand, his highly-publicized misdeeds have put a black mark against his reputation forevermore, with many wishing he’d be added to the list of canceled stars. That being said, based on his comments promoting the prequel (via MovieWeb), it sounds an awful lot like art imitating life when he discussed the role of Cormac.

“He’s kind of like [Winston and Charon’s] mentor, or actually, mentor or tormentor, I’m not sure which. But he’s rather a nefarious character who’s like a father figure to them, and they perceive him that way when they’re young, but as they grow and begin to analyze who he really is, they realize he’s probably not the father figure he pretends to be. He’s pretty selfish in his own motives, and has used them in an ill way, and I think they’re burned by that and they want to get even. Rightly so.”

Gibson remains a unique presence onscreen when he’s firing on all cylinders, and based on what we’ve heard so far, vintage “Mad Mel” could be on the cards when The Continental premieres on Peacock next month.