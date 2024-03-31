What does the ending of Korean movie ‘Sleep’ mean?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Sleep. As the colossal horror genre continues to draw inspiration from authentic ideas and generate an impactful lineup of unforgettable extravaganzas, it’s worth noting that the Korean thriller Sleep is the latest sensation perplexing horror-hounds’ minds and leaving them desperate for answers.

Recommended Videos

Directed by Jason Yu, the black comedy horror has received a whirlwind of praise and acclaim for its performances, engaging plot, and an open-ended ending that allows eagle-eyed viewers to draw up their own conclusions. Blending bits of lighthearted humor with sprinkles of sheer terror, it’s no wonder Sleep is being added to a variety of watchlists and being heavily praised within the horror community. With small comparisons to Oscar-winning Parasite, there’s absolutely no denying that Sleep is taking the horror world by storm, and bringing an array of questions with it.

Out of all the questions being asked, however, one of the biggest would be how exactly the horror film ends, and what sort of interpretation it leaves behind.

What is Sleep about?

One of the most intriguing aspects of Sleep is its eye-catching premise, which centers around a newlywed couple, Soo-jin and her husband Hyeon-soo, and their desperation to manage the obstacles and difficulties that come with marriage. While all seems tame in their marriage at first, things eventually take a turn for the worse when it’s revealed that Hyeon-soo is suffering from horrible sleepwalking at night and causing danger to himself and his family — including his infant child.

While sleepwalking, Hyeon-soo displays bizarre behavior, which includes eating raw meat, attempting to jump out of the window, and constant face scratching. From there, Soo-jin begins to worry about the safety of her husband, herself, and her newborn. Desperate to stop Hyeon-soo’s sleepwalking, she encourages him to receive treatment from doctors.

The ending of Sleep, explained

Image via Lotte Entertainment

Over the course of the plot, Soo-jin does whatever she can to try and stop her husband’s sleepwalking — which includes looking deep within herself and understanding her past mistakes. Throughout the movie, several undertones are implied as the reason for Hyeon-soo’s sleepwalking — including the possibility of infidelity in their marriage on the part of Soo-jin, and the possibility of a vengeful spirit possessing Hyeon-soo’s body.

In the end, the audience is left to piece together its own conclusion as to why Hyeon-soo’s sleepwalking had gotten so bad, and why exactly he was showcasing such strange behavior. Much like with other well-made horror creations, Sleep is a heart-pounding venture that allows you to make the ultimate decision as to what happens to the couple.