What famous YouTuber voices Times Square Guy in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?’

If you managed to catch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem this week, you might have noticed a familiar voice among the ensemble of budding actors. Although you might not be too familiar with the voice actors behind the turtles themselves, you’ll have surely spotted Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Ice Cube, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, and Maya Rudolph, as well as one more hidden star — a YouTuber, in fact.

And who might that YouTuber be? Only the most famous YouTuber of them all, MrBeast, who features in a small cameo role opposite the legend himself, Jackie Chan, who voices Splinter. But who does MrBeast play?

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for Mutant Mayhem shared a look at the movie’s credits. Among the stars named, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is listed as a minor character called “Times Square Guy.”

MrBeast’s character has a brief interaction with Jackie Chan’s Splinter. Although it doesn’t last longer than about 30 seconds, it adds to the many comedic elements of the movie.

During a flashback scene in the movie, sewer-dwelling Splinter (Jackie Chan) surfaces from his smelly domain to integrate himself into the human world. He finds himself in Times Square, where he encounters — would you believe it — Times Square Guy.

When a crowd of humans confront Splinter, Times Square Guy boldly walks up to him and touches his ear, saying: “It’s just a bad Mickey Mouse costume.” When he comes to realize that Splinter is, in fact, a giant rat, he runs away and yells: “It’s real. I touched it!”

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is the most-subscribed individual user on the platform and the second-most-subscribed channel overall behind T Series, an Indian record label. He has won the Favorite Male Creator award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for two consecutive years, in 2022 and 2023.

Be sure to catch MrBeast’s cameo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, now showing in theaters.