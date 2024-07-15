What happened to Carlos in ‘Descendants 4?’

Over the years, Disney’s Descendants series has taken imaginative turns in portraying the children of classic Disney villains. While some fans believed that the franchise should have ended with the third movie, others eagerly anticipated the release of Descendants: The Rise of Red.

But with the fandom split, one question remaining on everyone’s mind was the fate of Carlos, one of the core characters played by the late Cameron Boyce. Boyce’s untimely passing in 2019 left a void in the Descendants community, raising questions about how the franchise would address his character’s absence in the new installment.

Cameron Boyce’s passing

Cameron Boyce was an American actor and dancer best known for his roles in Disney Channel projects. Born on May 28, 1999, in Los Angeles, California, Boyce gained prominence for his roles in the Disney Channel series Jessie, where he played Luke Ross, and the Descendants film series, where he portrayed Carlos de Vil. He also appeared in other films and television shows, such as Grown Ups, and lent his voice to characters in animated series like Jake and the Never Land Pirates. Tragically, Cameron Boyce passed away on July 6, 2019, at the age of 20, due to complications from epilepsy. His sudden death shocked and saddened fans, colleagues, and the entertainment community.

Carlos’ absence in Descendants 4

🚨 Uma Mentions in Descendants The Rise Of Red “it’s what Carlos would have wanted. So don’t do it for me. Do it in honor of him” pic.twitter.com/nedvsukl3l — Descendants The Rise Of Red ✦ (@descendantstrr) July 9, 2024

Cameron Boyce played Carlos de Vil, the son of Cruella de Vil, and was an intelligent, loyal, and braver character in the Descendants series. His journey from a timid and tech-savvy teenager to a confident and courageous hero resonated with many viewers.

With Cameron Boyce’s passing, the creators of Descendants 4 faced the delicate task of addressing Carlos’ absence while honoring Boyce’s legacy. Instead of recasting the role, the decision was made to write Carlos out of the story in a respectful and heartfelt manner.

At the start of the film, Uma is introduced as the new Principal of Auradon Prep, engaging in a conversation with the former head, Fairy Godmother. Uma shares her intention to open the school to all Villain Kids (VKs). Though Fairy Godmother initially resists, Uma, with tears in her eyes, points to a framed photo of Carlos on the wall and explains that this was what he would have wanted.

Carlos’ death is implied through the use of past tense when referring to him. Although the cause of his death is not mentioned, it is clear to fans that he is no longer part of the Descendants universe. Prior to Descendants 4, Carlos’ passing had already been addressed. In the animated television special Descendants: The Royal Wedding, it was established that Carlos had died before the events of Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Tributes and homages

Cameron Boyce was known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to social causes. He joined the fights against homelessness, sexual assault on college campuses, gun violence, and sickle cell disease. Following his death, The Cameron Boyce Foundation was founded to support causes he was passionate about. Beyond honoring his legacy in the Descendants franchise, Cameron Boyce’s cast members have also supported his nonprofit organization, The Cameron Boyce Foundation. In June 2024, his co-stars Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and Booboo Stewart walked the red carpet together at The Cameron Boyce Foundation’s Cam For A Cause 3rd Annual Gala.

Descendants 4 handled the absence of Carlos with grace and sensitivity, providing a fitting tribute to both the character and the actor who brought him to life. While fans will undoubtedly miss seeing Carlos on screen, his legacy endures.

