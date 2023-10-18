What happened to Tony Stark in ‘Avengers: Endgame?’

October 17, 2023 is considered a majorly significant date in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline, particularly Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. But why? It can all be explained by what happened to him through the plot of the film Avengers: Endgame.

Following the events of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame picks up after Josh Brolin’s Thanos erased half of life in the universe using the Infinity Stones. Tony Stark and Karen Gillan’s Nebula are marooned in space, but luckily Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers rescues them and brings them back to Earth. The Avengers regroup and locate Thanos on a secluded planet, killing him. However, it is too late to bring back the lost half the universe since he “used the stones to destroy the stones.”

How Oct. 17, 2023 will live on in infamy among MCU fans

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

Five years later, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang emerges from the Quantum Realm, telling the Avengers about his idea for using the tiny dimension with wacky rules for time travel to reverse Thanos’ genocide. Tony eventually cracks the time travel problem and team commences a time heist to bring the Infinity Stones from the past into the present in order to wish everyone back. There’s just one problem: a version of Thanos from 2014 has learned about the plan and follows the Avengers back to the future. That future date? Oct. 17, 2023.

It is on this day that the Battle of Earth commences. Over the course of the struggle between Thanos and his Chitauri army and the Avengers, the Mad Titan somehow manages to retrieve all the stones once again, with plans to destroy the universe and create a new one. However, before Thanos can execute his evil plan, Tony steals the stones and snaps his fingers, disintegrating Thanos and his army in an instant.

The immense gamma radiation from using the stones in the custom gauntlet that the Avengers made proves too much for Tony, and he dies as a result. Oct. 17, 2023, may be the date of Tony’s death, according to in-canon clues that fans have put together, however now that we are past this milestone in real life, maybe that will finally lift the post-Endgame MCU curse of mediocre content that we’ve been inundated with.

It is still a great day to celebrate Tony and revel in the fact that Downey Jr. is still alive, even if our passion for the MCU has somewhat subsided. With that said, we will never forget the father of the MCU, Iron Man, and how his being Marvel’s answer to Batman was the best thing to come to cinema since sliced bread.